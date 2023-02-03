Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.06. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 561,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,721,000 after acquiring an additional 238,522 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after acquiring an additional 81,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 312.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 92,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 70,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Recommended Stories

