aelf (ELF) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, aelf has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $106.27 million and approximately $12.28 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009540 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005343 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001924 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,729,866 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

