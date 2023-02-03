Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

AGGZF stock remained flat at $36.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 704. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

