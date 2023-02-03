Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 80,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 58,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Aimia Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

About Aimia

(Get Rating)

Aimia, Inc is a holding company, which focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. It operates through the following segments: Holdings and Investment Management. The Holdings segment includes firm’s long-term investments, as well as minority investments in public securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.