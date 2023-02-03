Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.20-11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.39. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.50 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.21.

NYSE APD traded down $10.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,876,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,433. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

