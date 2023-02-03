Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.75.

EADSY stock opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components.

