Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) PT Lowered to $1.00

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.
Akerna Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ KERN opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. Akerna has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 292.22%. Research analysts forecast that Akerna will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Akerna Company Profile
Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akerna (KERN)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.