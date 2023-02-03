Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) PT Lowered to $1.00

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

Akerna Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ KERN opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. Akerna has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 292.22%. Research analysts forecast that Akerna will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akerna Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Akerna by 79.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Akerna by 68.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akerna by 342.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 792,521 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akerna by 178.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,966 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.