Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

AKYA has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.10. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

Insider Activity at Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 70.53% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. On average, analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $156,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 3,810 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $50,711.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 618,978 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,597.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,523 shares of company stock worth $387,201 over the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKYA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 3,228.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 261,897 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,979,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 107.2% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 483,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 250,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 974,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 177,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Further Reading

