Algorand (ALGO) Trading Up 6% Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $128.96 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00090780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00063777 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025017 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004451 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,444,869,804 coins and its circulating supply is 7,222,671,646 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

