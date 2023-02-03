Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $118.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $120.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Allegiant Travel from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $102.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.10. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.63. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $186.86.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

