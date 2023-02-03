Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $118.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $120.00.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Allegiant Travel from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $102.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.10. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.63. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $186.86.
Insider Activity
In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
