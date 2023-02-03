Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Shares Up 1.6%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) shares were up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 525,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 140,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Allied Esports Entertainment Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Institutional Trading of Allied Esports Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 712.3% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 356,126 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

