Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Cut to C$36.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$36.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

APYRF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$34.75 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$32.25 in a research report on Monday.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:APYRF remained flat at $22.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $38.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

