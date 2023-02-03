Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT Lowered to C$36.50 at Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$36.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APYRF. TD Securities increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$32.25 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$34.75 in a research note on Thursday.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF remained flat at $22.05 during trading on Friday. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $38.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

