Alpha Finance Lab One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.77 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $138.60 million and $2.77 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $335.32 or 0.01432777 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015211 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00037221 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000452 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.42 or 0.01698120 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

