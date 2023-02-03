Alpha Finance Lab Trading Down 0.1% This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $136.80 million and $3.13 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.41 or 0.01424661 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007073 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015131 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00037547 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000448 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.02 or 0.01683631 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

