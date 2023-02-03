Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %
GOOG stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,363,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,153,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.
Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
