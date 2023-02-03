Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Alphabet Trading Down 3.1 %
GOOG stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.47. 24,812,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,129,908. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.27. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
