AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,202.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,843 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 7,158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after acquiring an additional 899,304 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,666,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.64. 395,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.31.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

