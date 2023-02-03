AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,798 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,139 shares of company stock worth $7,630,104. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.05. 444,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,828. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.39. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

