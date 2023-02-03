Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Announces Earnings Results

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.98 to $5.13 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.98-$5.13 EPS.
Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %
MO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,241,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,421. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
