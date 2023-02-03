Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Altria Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.98 to $5.13 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.98-$5.13 EPS.
Altria Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Altria Group stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,615,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,250. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Altria Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Altria Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altria Group (MO)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.