Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Altria Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.98 to $5.13 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.98-$5.13 EPS.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Altria Group stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,615,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,250. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Altria Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

