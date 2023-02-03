Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18, Yahoo Finance reports. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.98 to $5.13 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.98-$5.13 EPS.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.71. 3,255,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,779,674. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.81.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

