Altrius Capital Management Inc Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Altrius Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,609. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

