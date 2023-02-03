Altrius Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Altrius Capital Management Inc decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.51. 840,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,416. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $36.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

