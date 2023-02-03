Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical makes up approximately 1.3% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.2 %

EMN traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $90.39. The company had a trading volume of 156,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $124.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

