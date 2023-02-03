Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.9% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.24. The company had a trading volume of 361,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,237. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

