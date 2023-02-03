Altrius Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 58,946 shares of company stock worth $1,647,797. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. 13,382,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,598,438. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

