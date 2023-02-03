Altrius Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Altrius Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,171 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 402.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,792 shares of company stock valued at $37,105,757. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,972,396. The company has a market capitalization of $328.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $130.52 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

