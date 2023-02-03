Altrius Capital Management Inc Purchases 126 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $9.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.05. The company has a market cap of $323.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

