Altrius Capital Management Inc Sells 2,982 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Altrius Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 348.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 35.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 191,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,791. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.32 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on BGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

In other news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

