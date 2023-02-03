Altrius Capital Management Inc Sells 8,022 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Altrius Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after buying an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,957,000 after buying an additional 208,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $44,063,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.46. 719,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.90. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $213.16 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.