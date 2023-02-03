Altrius Capital Management Inc Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Altrius Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE USB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. 1,407,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,182,379. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

