Altrius Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Altrius Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,725 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 13.3% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 32.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,684 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.8 %

LEG traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,665. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

