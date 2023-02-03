Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Ambev Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE ABEV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 33,122,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,955,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.32.
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
