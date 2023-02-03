Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 33,122,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,955,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

