Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Trading 1.3% Higher

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.50). 165,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 490,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.49).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £140.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.53.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

