American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $197.00 at BMO Capital Markets

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.00.

NYSE AXP opened at $173.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average of $151.45. The company has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

