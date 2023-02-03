American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.24

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.24 and traded as high as $12.58. American Public Education shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 176,360 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Public Education Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter worth $765,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 118.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

