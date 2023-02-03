American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Sells $41,302.60 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $41,302.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,463,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ido Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Wednesday, December 21st, Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $427,699.44.

American Well Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,256. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. The company had revenue of $69.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Well by 1.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Well by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in American Well by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.