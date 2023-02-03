AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.50-$11.75 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $158.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $134.63 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $500,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,257,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,401,382 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 266.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,877,000 after acquiring an additional 309,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 24.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 950,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,120,000 after acquiring an additional 188,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 443.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 160,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 130,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

