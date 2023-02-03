AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK updated its Q1 guidance to $1.38-$1.42 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.84-$6.00 EPS.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.22. The stock had a trading volume of 448,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,812. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $147.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.59 and its 200 day moving average is $130.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 20.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in AMETEK by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

