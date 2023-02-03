Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after purchasing an additional 429,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

ADI stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $181.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

