Analysts Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Target Price at $9.33

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXL. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $922,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 959.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

