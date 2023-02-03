Analysts Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Price Target at $72.67

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

