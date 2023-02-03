Anglo American (LON:AAL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,021.02

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,021.02 ($37.31) and traded as high as GBX 3,455 ($42.67). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 3,387 ($41.83), with a volume of 3,546,209 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.05) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,165 ($39.09) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.99) to GBX 3,500 ($43.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,444.17 ($42.54).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £45.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,358.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,023.57.

Insider Transactions at Anglo American

About Anglo American

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 509 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,109 ($38.40) per share, for a total transaction of £15,824.81 ($19,544.04).

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.