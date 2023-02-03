Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

AIRC traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,235. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 74.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

