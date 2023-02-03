Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $628,414.97

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $11.44 million and approximately $628,414.97 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00090746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00064007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024904 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004415 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

