Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $11.43 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $11.43 million and approximately $564,396.51 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00090290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00063701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010465 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00024794 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

