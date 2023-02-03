Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,847,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,506,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,974 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1,373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 937,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 873,809 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,912,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after acquiring an additional 663,638 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,617,000.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. 39,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,335. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.