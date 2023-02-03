Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.85. 2,246,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,002,791. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $77.90.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

