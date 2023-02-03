Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,958 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FS KKR Capital worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,034 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,871,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,100,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after buying an additional 30,508 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,047,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,702,000 after buying an additional 285,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,804,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after buying an additional 235,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,267. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 338.89%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.